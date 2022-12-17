Dr. Ky Kobayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ky Kobayashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ky Kobayashi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2430 Research Pkwy Ste 205, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Explained everything and was very open and helpful.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972534873
- Tufts Combined Hand Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Connecticut Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- David Grant Medical Center Program
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- United States Air Force Academy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
