Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Chow works at Boulder Neurosurgical Associates, PC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO, Lafayette, CO and Louisville, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Longmont United Hospital
    2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Avista Adventist Hospital
    90 Health Park Dr Ste 300, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Platte Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2021
    My family and I are very happy with his work he’s very intelligent and had awesome bed side manners and answered all our questions at follow up appointment we give him 5 stars without a doubt
    Anthony Lujan — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578906392
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Standford University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University of St. Louis
