Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Assocs4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Longmont United Hospital2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Good Samaritan Hospital300 Exempla Cir Ste 270, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Avista Adventist Hospital90 Health Park Dr Ste 300, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I are very happy with his work he’s very intelligent and had awesome bed side manners and answered all our questions at follow up appointment we give him 5 stars without a doubt
About Dr. Kwong-Hon Chow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1578906392
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Standford University Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine, General Surgery
- Washington University of St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.