Dr. Steve Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwok Steve Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwok Steve Lo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Steve Lo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology PC1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steve Lo?
Outstanding. Dr. Lo is patient, thoughtful, explains things well, I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Kwok Steve Lo, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992874473
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steve Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steve Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steve Lo works at
Dr. Steve Lo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steve Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Steve Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steve Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steve Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steve Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.