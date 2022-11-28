Dr. Kwok Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwok Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Kwok Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 455, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (936) 273-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Dr. Li performed cataract surgery on both my eyes within two weeks. I was very nearsighted -12 in both eyes, -15 once the cataracts got worse. I can see better after the surgery than I've been able to in 53 years!
About Dr. Kwok Li, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1487641353
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- SUNY Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese and Spanish.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.