Overview

Dr. Kwok Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Li works at Kwok Li MD in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.