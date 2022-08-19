Dr. St Louis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwesi St Louis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kwesi St Louis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Dr. St Louis works at
Locations
Coastalortho5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-6190
Champaign Dental Group2200 E Maple Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245 Directions (310) 316-6190
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 316-6190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Gets the job done with Understanding of his patients I was a huge orthopedic mess and he got me through it!!!
About Dr. Kwesi St Louis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
