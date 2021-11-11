See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Ophthalmology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kwang Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Heart Institute Of Nevada and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Nevada Retina Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nevada Retina Center
    6980 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr. Lee is one of the finest physicians I have ever known in my 68 years. I believe my observations about Dr. Lee as a clinician might be especiallly relevant to the reader who is looking for an opht of those years years have been spent involved as, as both a
    Dr. Clifford Mayes — Nov 11, 2021
    About Dr. Kwang Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1790724854
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Heart Institute Of Nevada
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

