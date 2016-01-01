Overview

Dr. Kwan-Sian Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Natl Taiwan U and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Steven B Degalan in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.