Overview

Dr. Kwame Ntim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Ghana School of Medicine and Denistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Ntim works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.