Dr. Kwame Ntim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwame Ntim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Ghana School of Medicine and Denistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Ntim works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud3004 17TH ST, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 987-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The only one that has ever treated me like person and always have a smile
About Dr. Kwame Ntim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1194926501
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- University of Ghana School of Medicine and Denistry
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ntim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ntim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ntim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ntim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ntim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ntim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ntim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ntim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ntim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.