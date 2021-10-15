Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adusei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD
Overview
Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hamilton, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center.
Dr. Adusei works at
Locations
Bassett Hamilton-madison Specialty Services Women's Health1055 Madison Marketplace, Hamilton, NY 13346 Directions (607) 547-1338
Bassett Medical Center1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Bassett Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Listened to everything I said. Took thorough notes. They fit me in to his schedule the same day I called. Was very nice and did not rush to get me out of his office. Ordered many tests to get to the bottom of my issue. I highly recommend him. Professional, understanding, and caring Doctor. Also, everyone is the office was friendly. It was a very pleasant experience as a new patient. A+++
About Dr. Kwame Adusei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hungarian
- 1942277256
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adusei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adusei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adusei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adusei works at
Dr. Adusei has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adusei speaks Arabic and Hungarian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusei.
