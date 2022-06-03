Dr. Osafo-Mensah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwaku Osafo-Mensah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwaku Osafo-Mensah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Osafo-Mensah works at
Locations
Dr. Kwaku Osafo-Mensah - MD2550 River Park Plz Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Directions (817) 348-9015
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think he’s the best pulmonologist I’m Fort Worth.
About Dr. Kwaku Osafo-Mensah, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osafo-Mensah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osafo-Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Osafo-Mensah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osafo-Mensah.
