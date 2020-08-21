Overview

Dr. Kwaku Boakye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre Township, PA.



Dr. Boakye works at MedExpress Urgent Care in Wilkes Barre Township, PA with other offices in Shickshinny, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.