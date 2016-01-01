Overview

Dr. Kwaku Amankwah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hartford, NY.



Dr. Amankwah works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Utica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.