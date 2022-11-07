Overview

Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Owusu-Akyaw works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Richmond, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.