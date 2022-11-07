See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Owusu-Akyaw works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Richmond, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia
    7858 Shrader Rd Ste 1, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-1305
  2. 2
    Prince George
    4710 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 732-0095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Hip Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Hip Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. O is great. He fixed my meniscus tear. They walked me through every step of recovery, what to expect, what I needed to do to get back to 100 percent, and actually listened when I was telling him what my knee felt like after certain exercises and stretches. I highly recommend him and his staff.
    Casey — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043638505
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Duke University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwadwo Owusu-Akyaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owusu-Akyaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owusu-Akyaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owusu-Akyaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Owusu-Akyaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owusu-Akyaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owusu-Akyaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owusu-Akyaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

