Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Med School.



Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa works at The Heag Pain Management Center in Durham, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.