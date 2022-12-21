See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (70)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Med School.

Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa works at The Heag Pain Management Center in Durham, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Skye Ochsner Margolies, PHD
Dr. Skye Ochsner Margolies, PHD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Lobonc, MD
Dr. Andrew Lobonc, MD
6 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heag Pain Mgmt. Center P.A.
    2609 N Duke St Ste 303B, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-0107
  2. 2
    The Heag Pain Management Center PA
    203 Pomona Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 252-2450
  3. 3
    503 Bowman Gray Dr Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 364-2830

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Great service
    — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa to family and friends

    Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD.

    About Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285679845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Volgograd State Med School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gyarteng-Dakwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.