Dr. Kwabena Pobi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kwabena Pobi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Pobi works at
Locations
-
1
Urology2373 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 265-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and thorough
About Dr. Kwabena Pobi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164520466
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Urology
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pobi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pobi.
