Overview

Dr. K Mathew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Mathew works at Aills & Mathew Mds in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.