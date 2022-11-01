Overview

Dr. Kutaiba Tabbaa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Tabbaa works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in North Royalton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.