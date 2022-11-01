Dr. Kutaiba Tabbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kutaiba Tabbaa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kutaiba Tabbaa, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Tabbaa works at
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Physicians Associates Inc4330 W 150Th St, Cleveland, OH 44135 Directions (216) 251-6990
Mobile Hyperbaric Center - Parma6305 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-4333
- 4 11409 State Rd Ste 2056, North Royalton, OH 44133 Directions (440) 743-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits have gone well and I found him and his nurse to be very helpful and friendly. Seems the only people leaving reviews here are leaving bad ones and that wasn't my experience at all. I genuinely like the doctor and all the staff - they are down to earth and have a great vibe. They've answered all my questions and I'm receiving a few different types of care regarding my medical issues. I think they are exceptional!
About Dr. Kutaiba Tabbaa, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356406524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabbaa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabbaa accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabbaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabbaa has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabbaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabbaa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabbaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabbaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabbaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.