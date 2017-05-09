Overview

Dr. Kusum Nigam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Nigam works at Southern Emergency Physicians in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.