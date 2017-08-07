Dr. Kusum Kansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kusum Kansal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kusum Kansal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Kansal works at
Locations
Women's Obgyn Associates714 6th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 942-5466
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kansal is very knowledgeable and caring. She has always answered all of my questions. She helped me through some difficult experiences.
About Dr. Kusum Kansal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1487608717
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansal has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Uterine Fibroids and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.