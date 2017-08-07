Overview

Dr. Kusum Kansal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Kansal works at Kansal & Kansal Mds in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Uterine Fibroids and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.