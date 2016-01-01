Dr. Kusum Jethwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jethwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kusum Jethwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Kusum Jethwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jethwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kusum A Jethwa MD117 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 354-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jethwa?
About Dr. Kusum Jethwa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1578679544
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jethwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jethwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jethwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jethwa works at
Dr. Jethwa speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jethwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jethwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jethwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jethwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.