Overview

Dr. Kusum Jethwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Jethwa works at Kusum A Jethwa MD in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.