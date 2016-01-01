See All Hematologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Kushal Naha, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kushal Naha, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College Kolkata, Calcutta University and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Naha works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Physicians
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-4141
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Hematologic Problems
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Benign Hematologic Problems
Gastrointestinal Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers

Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma

About Dr. Kushal Naha, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English
  • 1639586506
Education & Certifications

  • University of Missouri - Columbia
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital (Illinois)
  • Medical College Kolkata, Calcutta University
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kushal Naha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Naha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naha works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Naha’s profile.

Dr. Naha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

