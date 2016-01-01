Overview

Dr. Kushal Handa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Anson, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Handa works at Sanger Heart/Vascular Institute in Monroe, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC, Wadesboro, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.