Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Tripathi works at South Florida Surgical in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Surgical
    4515 Wiles Rd Ste 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6690
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Florida Surgical
    601 E Sample Rd Ste 105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 22, 2021
    For such a busy office it ran like a well oiled machine. The office staff and the medical staff that led me to Dr. Tripathi were very thorough and kind. Dr. Tripathi appeared very knowledgeable, patient and very willing to speak with my previous Dr. about my medical condition. My other Dr. that I had been with for 15+ years moved. I was very nervous about changing Doctors. Dr. Tripathi eased my fears and now I will happily go back to my next appointment.
    Julie Bergstrom — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689916975
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of North Carolina|University of North Carolina Hospital
    • Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical School
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
