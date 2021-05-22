Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
1
South Florida Surgical4515 Wiles Rd Ste 201, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 692-6690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
South Florida Surgical601 E Sample Rd Ste 105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 692-6689
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
For such a busy office it ran like a well oiled machine. The office staff and the medical staff that led me to Dr. Tripathi were very thorough and kind. Dr. Tripathi appeared very knowledgeable, patient and very willing to speak with my previous Dr. about my medical condition. My other Dr. that I had been with for 15+ years moved. I was very nervous about changing Doctors. Dr. Tripathi eased my fears and now I will happily go back to my next appointment.
About Dr. Kush Tripathi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina|University of North Carolina Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical School
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
