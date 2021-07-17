Overview

Dr. Kush Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.