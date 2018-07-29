Overview

Dr. Kusai Aziz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tulare, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Visalia Heart & Vascular Center in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.