Overview

Dr. Kurtis Woolf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Woolf works at Ogden Clinic - Davis Family Physicians in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.