Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Staples works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.