Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Staples works at
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Surgical Group of Arizona19636 N 27th Ave Ste 306, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 874-2040
The CORE Institute3010 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 537-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Outstanding ! He was part of my Trauma Team that saved my life. He followed my recovery closely and his staff was always very helpful and supportive.
About Dr. Kurtis Staples, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063638633
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
