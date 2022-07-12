Overview

Dr. Kurtis E Moyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moyer works at UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA in Christiansburg, VA with other offices in Martinsville, VA, Roanoke, VA and Rocky Mount, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.