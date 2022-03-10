Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Group3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 469-0300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Have gone to Dr. Martin over the past several years for upper&lower eyelift, forehead lift, and recently face and neck lift. He is the BEST and the staff is wonderful. I'm 63 and look 40 at most!! Have also had injectables and other facial skin treatments - Stephanie, Natalie and KIMBER are wonderful and know what they are doing and what should be done.
About Dr. Kurtis Martin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043337280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.