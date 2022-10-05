Overview

Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Refugio County Memorial Hospital and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Krueger works at Cardiovascular Associates Of Victoria in Victoria, TX with other offices in Yoakum, TX and Hallettsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.