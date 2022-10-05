Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center, Refugio County Memorial Hospital and Yoakum Community Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Assoc. At Citizens2700 Citizens Plz Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 582-5602
Yoakum Community Hospital1200 Carl Ramert Dr, Yoakum, TX 77995 Directions (361) 293-2321
Citizents Medical Center2701 Hospital Dr, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 573-9181
Lavaca Medical Center1400 N Texana St, Hallettsville, TX 77964 Directions (361) 798-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Jackson County Hospital District
- Lavaca Medical Center
- Refugio County Memorial Hospital
- Yoakum Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who takes time to review history and asks questions and actually listens to your answers! Nice staff also. This is the second cardiologist to visit since my move after the first one was a complete failure. Dr. Krueger is awesome.
About Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
