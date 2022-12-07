See All Orthopedic Surgeons in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Hort works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine
    216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 634-0640
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154391308
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hort has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hort works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hort’s profile.

    Dr. Hort has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hort.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

