Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD
Dr. Kurtis Hort, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
X-ray staff sweet and professional Dr Hort knowledgeable, friendly, easy to talk to
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr
