Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 227 Saint Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9294
-
2
The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9294Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell did three hernias and a lump removal off my back. He is the most thorough doctor I have ever seen an excellent surgeon with an eye for detail.
About Dr. Kurtis Campbell, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740248004
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U & Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.