Overview

Dr. Kurt Zimmerman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Arthritis & Rheumatology Consultants in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.