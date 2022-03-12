Dr. Kurt Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Zimmerman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis and Rheumatology Consultants PA7600 France Ave S Ste 5100, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 893-1959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Dr. Zimmerman has treated my rheumatoid arthritis for almost 12 years. Of all the doctors I have seen over many years, he is at the top of my list as far as a caring physician. I have found him to be very personable as well as very knowledgeable about RA. He knows that I don't care to take a lot of medication and has always been thoughtful about medication increases or decreases, as the condition warrants. I cannot say enough good things about this physician, and would highly recommend him to anyone in need of someone who really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Kurt Zimmerman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952305757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.