Dr. Kurt Yoshino, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Yoshino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Yoshino works at
Locations
Natori Teruya Tanoue Nakasone and Yoshino MD Inc.1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 487-7951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kurt Yoshino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316327059
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoshino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoshino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoshino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoshino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoshino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.