Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. 

Dr. Wohlrab works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
    Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 295-6831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Erica Hill — Nov 06, 2022
    Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD
    About Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1043221658
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlrab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wohlrab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wohlrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wohlrab works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wohlrab’s profile.

    Dr. Wohlrab has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlrab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlrab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlrab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlrab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlrab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.