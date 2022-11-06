Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlrab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC.
Dr. Wohlrab works at
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wohlrab?
Both Dr Wohlrab and Catherine are awesome. They are always clear and concise. Any questions I had are answered in a manner that I can understand. I’ve always felt as if I had their full undivided attention when they were in the room with me. This was the third doctor I saw in regards to my knee issues and they were upfront with me about my options. They didn’t just want to cut/do surgery it was made clear surgery was not the first option. In fact they wanted to try other things first which is what I wanted to do. It was great that I found someone who was on the same page as me when it came to trying all other options before considering surgery. It was the last option instead of the first and I was/am so thankful for that. They truly are great at what they do.
About Dr. Kurt Wohlrab, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1043221658
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohlrab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wohlrab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wohlrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wohlrab works at
Dr. Wohlrab has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlrab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlrab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlrab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlrab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlrab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.