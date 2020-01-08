Dr. Kurt Washburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Washburn, MD
Dr. Kurt Washburn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Lake Norman Neurology124 Professional Park Dr Ste A, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3077
Queen City Diagnostics LLC300 Billingsley Rd Ste 107, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 664-8060
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been under Dr. Washburn's car for over 5 years. Hid communication has been clear and warm on every visit. I can name 3 other specialists in the same building that could learn from Dr. Washburn. I am a satisfied client despite what the haters are saying. I read some of the other reviews and find them totally unjustified.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Washburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washburn has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Washburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.