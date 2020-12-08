Overview

Dr. Kurt Voellmicke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Voellmicke works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.