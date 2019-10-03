Dr. Tauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt Tauer, MD
Dr. Kurt Tauer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Linda Smiley MD, FACOG7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 320, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tauer is the best oncologist ever. He is so experienced and stays up-to-date on new research and treatment options. He is so patient and so compassionate. He is the best of the best.
About Dr. Kurt Tauer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053340802
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Ctr
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
