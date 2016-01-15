See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Sprunger works at Phoenix Bariatric Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Bariatric Center
    Phoenix Bariatric Center
3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5300, Phoenix, AZ 85032
(602) 422-9690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 15, 2016
    I researched numerous doctors before selecting Dr. Sprunger. His genuine concern for my health and my success was one of the main reasons I selected him as my surgeon. I recently had my three month check up after my gastric bypass surgery and his compliments to me for my success have mean everything to me. His knowledge of the process, concern with my recovery and staff checking up on me after surgery was excellent. I would recommend Dr. Sprunger to everyone who needs assistance with weight los
    Darrell J. in Peoria, AZ — Jan 15, 2016
    About Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285683326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sprunger works at Phoenix Bariatric Center in Phoenix, AZ.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

