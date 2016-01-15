Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Sprunger works at
Locations
Phoenix Bariatric Center3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5300, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 422-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I researched numerous doctors before selecting Dr. Sprunger. His genuine concern for my health and my success was one of the main reasons I selected him as my surgeon. I recently had my three month check up after my gastric bypass surgery and his compliments to me for my success have mean everything to me. His knowledge of the process, concern with my recovery and staff checking up on me after surgery was excellent. I would recommend Dr. Sprunger to everyone who needs assistance with weight loss.
About Dr. Kurt Sprunger, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprunger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprunger works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprunger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.