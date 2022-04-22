Dr. Kurt Slater, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Slater, DO
Overview
Dr. Kurt Slater, DO is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 6, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-0492
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We did a phone consultation with Dr. Slater and found him to be excellent - he asked a lot of detailed questions about symptoms, history, and circumstances. He then proceeded to talk through with us the various potential causes, the mechanics of each, and the options for proceeding to refine the diagnosis and seek a positive outcome.
About Dr. Kurt Slater, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215964903
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Slater has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slater accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
