Dr. Kurt Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kurt Schneider, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Drs. Levine Reigle Schneider & Davili Inc.6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 2 7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 3 13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 2, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 753-0018
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center - Bhu13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent in every aspect. TOP QUALITY
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.