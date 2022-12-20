Dr. Kurt Schluntz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schluntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Schluntz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Schluntz, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with Am Sp Med Institute
Dr. Schluntz works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoBethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Cumberland Neurology Group988 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 300, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (615) 482-9025
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schluntz?
Dr Schluntz was personable and diagnosed my problem and treated it quickly. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kurt Schluntz, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1396740502
Education & Certifications
- Am Sp Med Institute
- Mass Genl Hospital
- New Eng Deaconess Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schluntz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schluntz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schluntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schluntz works at
Dr. Schluntz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schluntz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Schluntz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schluntz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schluntz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schluntz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.