Overview

Dr. Kurt Schluntz, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with Am Sp Med Institute



Dr. Schluntz works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.