Dr. Kurt Rode, DPM
Dr. Kurt Rode, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
West Hartford Podiatry Associates2531 Albany Ave, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 236-2564Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I was kept informed throughout the entire process. Dr. Kurt is very professional. The incision was minimal. Pain was minimal. He is a handsome, but professional, friendly doctor. I am thankful l was referred to him. The staff at West Hartford Podiatry are very friendly and professional. In addition, Dr. Harvey Lederman expeditiously filled out my papers for work so that l would not be without pay while l heal. That’s peace of mind!!! I am overwhelmed at the wonderful service l received at Bloomfield Surgical Center as well. They are very interactive with their patients. Their front desk staff took COVID 19 seriously and made sure l was tested or had a vaccine card. In addition, they are are extremely friendly and professional!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Foot & Ankle Surgery - St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Johannesburg University (South Africa)
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Rode has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rode accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rode has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Leg and Foot Ulcers, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rode on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rode speaks Afrikaans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rode.
