Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
1
Yale Medical Group40 Temple St Ste 7B, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6060
2
Pediatric Primary Care Ctr St Raphael330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-6060
3
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, Explains everything in detail. Also has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
