Overview

Dr. Kurt Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Yale-New Haven Hospital GAS in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.