Dr. Kurt Relation, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Relation is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Relation, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Relation, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valatie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Relation works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot Care6 Maple Ln S, Valatie, NY 12184 Directions (518) 758-1331
-
2
Family Foot Care Albany Office1315 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 689-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Relation?
I highly recommend Dr Relation for all of your foot and ankle issues. I just had my second visit with him and he’s fixed one issue (achilles tendinitis)and now we’re onto completing the second issue. (Bunion). I feel very comfortable with the direction we are going in. Dr Relation has the Best bedside mannerisms. He explains everything very clearly to you and addresses all of your questions and concerns. His staff is top notch as well. Very clean and pleasant office settings in the Colonie office where I go. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Kurt Relation, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467791947
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University at Albany
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relation has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Relation accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Relation has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relation works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Relation. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relation.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relation, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relation appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.