Dr. Kurt Menapace, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Menapace works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.