Dr. Kurt Meissner, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Northwest7909 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
He did surgery on me.I recommend him highly he treated me like a person and not just a number on his list of people to do surgery on.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164427449
- Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas at Austin
- Urology
Dr. Meissner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meissner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meissner has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meissner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Meissner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meissner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meissner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meissner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.