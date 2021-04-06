Overview

Dr. Kurt Meissner, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meissner works at Urology San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.