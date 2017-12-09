Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCammon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. McCammon works at
Locations
Urology Of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McCammon since 2006. I have high praise for his knowledge, Medical Expertise and his Care and Concern for his patients.
About Dr. Kurt McCammon, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598743692
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Department Of Surgery
- Evms Department Of Urology
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

