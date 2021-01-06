Overview

Dr. Kurt Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Martin works at Greenwood Orthopaedics in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.