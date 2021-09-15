Overview

Dr. Kurt Madsen, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.



Dr. Madsen works at Madsen Orthopedics & Spine in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.